WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,102. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

