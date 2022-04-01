WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,000. Baker Hughes makes up approximately 0.8% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $140,730,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. UBS Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.61.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 525,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,470. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

