WBI Investments Inc. Buys 23,153 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTMC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,615 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.