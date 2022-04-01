WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY) is WBI Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 49.43% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $32,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WBIY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

