WD Rutherford LLC Has $524,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Roku by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.58. 183,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,665. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $97.91 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

