WD Rutherford LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 3.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.09. 265,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

