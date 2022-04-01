WD Rutherford LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,476.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk purchased 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.71 per share, for a total transaction of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 109,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,338. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

