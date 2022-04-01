WD Rutherford LLC Sells 277 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Burlington Stores comprises 1.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 461,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,432,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $67,711,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,078,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.43. 14,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.85.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

