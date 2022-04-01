Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.39. 289,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,825,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.