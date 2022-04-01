Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

