Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.35. 795,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

