Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 522,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,624. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Weber Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

