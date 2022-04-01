Wedbush Comments on PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PACW stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.