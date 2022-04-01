Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to Equal Weight

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.