Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.58.

WFC opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

