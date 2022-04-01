Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after buying an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,759,000 after buying an additional 4,462,674 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,338,496. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.