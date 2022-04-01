Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in Welltower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $98.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

