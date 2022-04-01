WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $222.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

