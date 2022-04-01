WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

MP Materials stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

