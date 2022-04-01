Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

