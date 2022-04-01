Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WMC opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 113,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the period. 43.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

