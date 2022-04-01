WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.53. The company had a trading volume of 529,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17,253.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

