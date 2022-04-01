Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.04 Million

Analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce $300.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.65 million and the highest is $301.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

