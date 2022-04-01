Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.52.

WSM stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $127.85 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

