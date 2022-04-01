Windward (LON:WNWD) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 305 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

WNWD stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Thursday. Windward has a 52 week low of GBX 130.30 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.33 ($2.99).

Get Windward alerts:

About Windward (Get Rating)

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solutions provide real time information and insights on major seafaring vessels at sea, as well as enable stakeholders within the maritime eco-system to make intelligence-driven decisions to manage risk and achieve business and operational insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Windward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.