Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Wings (WINGS) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $549.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wings has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00036987 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00108303 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

