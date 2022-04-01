Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.53.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.35. 560,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.91. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

