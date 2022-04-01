Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,226,000. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,556,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,318. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.