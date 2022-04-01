Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.82. The stock had a trading volume of 533,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $231.35 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

