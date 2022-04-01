WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.30.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WiSA Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,604.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in WiSA Technologies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

