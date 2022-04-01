WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.79

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.79 and traded as high as $53.80. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 171,812 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 854.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 728,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

