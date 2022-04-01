Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,850.00.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

