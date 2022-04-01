Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.85 on Friday, reaching $121.06. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

