Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,041,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,691. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

