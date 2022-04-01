Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after buying an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,407. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

