Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $305,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.
Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. 1,870,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.
