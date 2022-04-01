Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Citi Trends worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 708,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,315. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

