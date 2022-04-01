Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 66.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,802 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

