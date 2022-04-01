WW International (NYSE:WW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
WW opened at $10.23 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.
WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.