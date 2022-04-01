XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut XBiotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.
About XBiotech (Get Rating)
XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
