XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut XBiotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $8.64 on Thursday. XBiotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

