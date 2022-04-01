XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

LON:XLM opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.98. The firm has a market cap of £108.32 million and a PE ratio of 137.50.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

