XLMedia’s (XLM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on the stock.
LON:XLM opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.54) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a 1-year low of GBX 24.30 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.98. The firm has a market cap of £108.32 million and a PE ratio of 137.50.
XLMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
