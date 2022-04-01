Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 37.33. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.56.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at C$871,740.48. Insiders have sold 332,331 shares of company stock worth $1,997,880 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.