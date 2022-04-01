Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.55. Enerplus posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerplus by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ERF traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,606. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.