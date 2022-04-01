Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $21.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.90 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $119.30 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

