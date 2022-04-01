Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce $204.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $804.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $859.37 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 618,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

