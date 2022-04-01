Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. Allegion posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,927. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.90. Allegion has a one year low of $106.83 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.