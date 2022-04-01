Zacks: Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $2.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.65. 82,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,144. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.