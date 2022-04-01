Zacks: Analysts Expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Lands’ End posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

LE opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $560.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

