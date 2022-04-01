Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,447. Okta has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Okta by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,716,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

