Zacks: Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $2.81 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,437,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its position in Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

